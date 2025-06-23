You'll love these ground cherry recipes!

Page Loader
By Simran Jeet
Jun 23, 2025
04:03 pm
Ground cherries, aka husk cherries or cape gooseberries, are small, sweet-tart fruits wrapped in a papery husk. These recipes are for beginners excited to explore the culinary possibilities of ground cherries. They are easy, require few ingredients, and are ideal for those starting to cook with this fruit. Each recipe emphasizes the distinctive taste of ground cherries while keeping wellness in focus.

Ground cherry smoothie delight

A ground cherry smoothie ensures you kick off your day with a bang. Blend one cup of ground cherries with one banana, half a cup of yogurt, and half a cup of orange juice until smooth. This amazing drink is packed with vitamins A and C, which promote immune health and skin vitality. The natural sweetness of the fruits does away with added sugars, making it a healthy choice.

Simple ground cherry salsa

Ground cherry salsa is another easy-to-make condiment that goes well with a variety of dishes. Just combine one cup chopped ground cherries, half a diced red onion, one chopped jalapeno (seeds removed), juice from one lime, and salt to taste. Mix well and let it sit for at least 30 minutes before serving. This salsa offers antioxidants from the ground cherries and vitamin C from lime juice.

Quick ground cherry jam

Making jam from ground cherries is easy and only requires three ingredients- two cups ground cherries, half a cup of sugar (or honey), and juice from half a lemon. Cook all the ingredients over medium heat until thickened, while stirring from time to time. Once cooled, store in jars for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. This jam gives you natural sweetness without preservatives of store-bought ones.

Refreshing ground cherry salad

A simple salad with ground cherries can be both nutritious and delicious. Toss two cups of mixed greens with one cup of halved ground cherries, half an avocado sliced thinly, and a quarter-cup of toasted almonds or walnuts (if you want crunchiness). Drizzle olive oil along with balsamic vinegar over the top before serving immediately after preparation so flavors meld perfectly together!