Seoul's best-kept secrets: A list
What's the story
Seoul, a vibrant metropolis, is dotted with diverse neighborhoods, each presenting something unique. From old-age markets to contemporary art, the areas give a glimpse into the city's heritage and culture. Exploring locals' neighborhoods can take you to hidden gems that tourists often miss. Here are some of the most fascinating districts of Seoul and what makes them special.
Art scene
Explore the artistic side of Hongdae
Hongdae is famous for its vibrant art scene and youthful energy. The neighborhood brims with independent galleries, street performances, and live music venues. You can explore different art spaces showcasing contemporary works of local artists. The area also hosts regular flea markets where artisans sell handmade crafts and unique souvenirs.
Traditional homes
Discover traditional charm in Bukchon Hanok Village
Offering a step back in time is the picturesque Bukchon Hanok Village where you can find Korea's well-preserved traditional houses called hanoks. A walk through the narrow alleys reveals Korea's architectural heritage. Most of the hanoks have been converted into cultural centers or guesthouses, giving visitors a chance to see what traditional Korean living is like.
Local market
Shop local at Gwangjang Market
Gwangjang Market is one of Seoul's oldest markets and also one of the best places to experience an authentic shopping experience. From textiles to handmade crafts and local produce, you can find a wide array of goods here. The market is especially famous for its food stalls serving traditional Korean dishes made from fresh ingredients sourced directly from vendors within the market.
Modern lifestyle
Experience modernity in Gangnam District
Gangnam District perfectly embodies the modern lifestyle that Seoul has to offer with its upscale shopping centers and trendy cafes. Famous for luxury brands and high-end fashion boutiques, it draws locals and tourists alike in search of the latest trends. The district is also home to a number of entertainment complexes with cinemas, gaming zones, and performance halls.
Riverside Park
Relax at Seonyudo Park on Hangang River
Seonyudo Park provides a peaceful escape along the Hangang River in the midst of city life. The eco-friendly park comes with walking trails dotted with lush greenery, perfect for leisurely walks or picnics with friends or family members alike. Enjoying scenic views across water bodies close by, it makes the ideal place to relax after you have been exploring the city hustle and bustle all day long!