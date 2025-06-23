Seoul's best-kept secrets: A list

Seoul , a vibrant metropolis, is dotted with diverse neighborhoods, each presenting something unique. From old-age markets to contemporary art, the areas give a glimpse into the city's heritage and culture. Exploring locals' neighborhoods can take you to hidden gems that tourists often miss. Here are some of the most fascinating districts of Seoul and what makes them special.

Art scene Explore the artistic side of Hongdae Hongdae is famous for its vibrant art scene and youthful energy. The neighborhood brims with independent galleries, street performances, and live music venues. You can explore different art spaces showcasing contemporary works of local artists. The area also hosts regular flea markets where artisans sell handmade crafts and unique souvenirs.

Traditional homes Discover traditional charm in Bukchon Hanok Village Offering a step back in time is the picturesque Bukchon Hanok Village where you can find Korea's well-preserved traditional houses called hanoks. A walk through the narrow alleys reveals Korea's architectural heritage. Most of the hanoks have been converted into cultural centers or guesthouses, giving visitors a chance to see what traditional Korean living is like.

Local market Shop local at Gwangjang Market Gwangjang Market is one of Seoul's oldest markets and also one of the best places to experience an authentic shopping experience. From textiles to handmade crafts and local produce, you can find a wide array of goods here. The market is especially famous for its food stalls serving traditional Korean dishes made from fresh ingredients sourced directly from vendors within the market.

Modern lifestyle Experience modernity in Gangnam District Gangnam District perfectly embodies the modern lifestyle that Seoul has to offer with its upscale shopping centers and trendy cafes. Famous for luxury brands and high-end fashion boutiques, it draws locals and tourists alike in search of the latest trends. The district is also home to a number of entertainment complexes with cinemas, gaming zones, and performance halls.