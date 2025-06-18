You must visit these peaceful gardens in Japan
What's the story
In the busy cities of Japan, peaceful gardens serve as a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.
These hidden beauties serve as a tranquil escape with their perfectly designed landscapes and soothing vibe.
While many gardens are popular, others are less explored yet no less beautiful.
Here, we take you through a few such lesser-known Japanese gardens that offer peace amid the chaos.
Poetic escape
Rikugien's poetic beauty
Rikugien Garden in Tokyo is a tribute to classical Japanese poetry, making it an artistic treat for visitors.
The Edo-period garden showcases winding paths and scenic views reminiscent of traditional waka poems.
Its design compels one to ponder over the beauty of nature with its meticulously arranged elements such as ponds, trees and stones.
Seasonal retreat
Shinjuku Gyoen's seasonal splendor
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is famous for its season-wise changes.
Located in Tokyo, the garden combines French formal, English landscape, and traditional Japanese styles across its wide expanse.
You can see cherry blossoms in spring or colorful foliage in autumn. Its varied plant life guarantees that no two trips here will be the same, throughout the year.
Historical haven
Kiyosumi Teien's historical charm
Kiyosumi Teien gives a peek into Japan's garden design from the past with its rare stones and well-planned landscapes.
Located in Tokyo's Koto Ward, this garden was once a part of a rich merchant's estate from the Meiji period.
Now, it stands as an urban oasis where one can wander through its scenic beauty, including koi fish ponds.
Timeless tranquility
Koishikawa Korakuen's timeless design
Koishikawa Korakuen is one of Tokyo's oldest gardens, dating back to early Edo period.
Constructed by feudal lords, it was inspired by Chinese aesthetics mixed with local traditions.
This resulted in harmonious spaces within city limits.
Today, it still attracts those seeking solace amidst nature. Surrounded by modernity, it's a perfect spot to unwind, relax and rejuvenate the senses without having to travel far away from home base itself.