5 most scenic train routes around the world
Exploring the world by train is a whole different deal. You get to experience the breathtaking landscapes and rich culture of various places.
From snow-capped peaks of the Alps to the lush greenery of Southeast Asia, rail journeys are the most relaxing and stunning ways to explore the world.
These routes connect destinations but also offer a glimpse into the heart of the region.
Here are some epic rail routes promising unforgettable scenic experiences.
Siberian expedition
The Trans-Siberian Railway adventure
The Trans-Siberian Railway is among the longest train journeys globally, spanning 9,000+ kms from Moscow to Vladivostok.
The route takes you through endless forests, across mighty rivers, and past the most secluded villages. You get to experience the diversity of Russian landscapes and cultures firsthand.
With stops in cities like Irkutsk and Ulan-Ude, you can discover local history and traditions.
Alpine marvels
The majestic Glacier Express
The Glacier Express connects Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland, providing the most scenic ride across Swiss Alps.
One of the slowest express trains in the world, it gives travelers plenty of time to soak in breathtaking views of snow-clad mountains, deep gorges, and quaint villages.
The ride crosses 291 bridges and 91 tunnels, making it an engineering marvel and a treat for the eyes.
Mountain charm
India's iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a narrow-gauge railway that runs between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in India.
This UNESCO World Heritage site offers spectacular views of tea plantations and mountain landscapes as it climbs steep gradients using zigzag reverses.
Locally called the "Toy Train," this route offers an intimate look at life in India's hill stations while showcasing breathtaking scenery along its path.
Coastal wonders
Australia's Great Southern rail journey
Australia's Great Southern Rail journey starts from Adelaide to Brisbane (or vice versa) for four days during summer months only (December-February).
You can see the changing landscapes from rugged coastline with crystal clear beaches on one side to verdant rainforests on another to dry deserts inland—all just days apart!
With off-train excursions included along this route like wildlife spotting adventures—there's something for everyone onboard!
Northern beauty
Japan's scenic Hokkaido route
Hokkaido's scenic rail routes allow travelers to explore the natural beauty of Japan's northernmost island year-round.
From cherry blossoms blooming during springtime months of April and May up until the winter sports season kicks off around the December-February period annually, trains run frequently between major cities like Sapporo and Hakodate.
These provide easy access points into rural areas where visitors can enjoy hot springs baths amidst tranquil surroundings, away from bustling urban centers nearby.