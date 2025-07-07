5 surprising benefits of hiking with a weighted vest

Hiking is a favorite outdoor activity that provides plenty of health benefits. Incorporating a weighted vest into your hiking routine can amp up those benefits in ways you didn't imagine. A weighted vest makes your workout more intense, making you burn more calories and build strength. Here are five surprising benefits of adding a weighted vest to your hikes.

Increased calories Boosts calorie burn Wearing a weighted vest while hiking can significantly boost your calorie burn. The extra weight demands more energy, leading to more calories being consumed than normal hiking. Studies indicate that wearing a weighted vest can increase your calorie burn by as much as 12%. This makes it an excellent tool for those looking to shed weight or maintain their weight while enjoying the great outdoors.

Heart health Enhances cardiovascular health Hiking with a weighted vest improves cardiovascular health by raising heart rate and boosting circulation. The added resistance puts a strain on the cardiovascular system, encouraging better heart function and endurance over time. Doing this regularly can improve blood pressure levels and lower the risk of heart problems, making it a great option for anyone looking for long-term heart health benefits.

Muscle and bone strength Strengthens muscles and bones The added resistance of a weighted vest helps strengthen your muscles and bones while you hike. It targets different muscle groups, such as your legs, core, and back muscles, resulting in increased muscle mass over time. Plus, the impact on your bones improves your bone density, minimizing the risk of osteoporosis as you get older. This dual benefit makes hiking with a weighted vest an effective way to get physically strong.

Balance improvement Improves balance and stability Using a weighted vest while hiking improves balance and stability by challenging your body's proprioception—the awareness of body position in space. The added weight forces you to engage stabilizing muscles more actively as you navigate uneven terrain or steep inclines. Over time, this practice enhances coordination skills and reduces the likelihood of falls or injuries during other physical activities.