5 savory rice vermicelli recipes

Rice vermicelli is one such ingredient that can be made into various savory dishes. Light, and flavor-absorbing, rice vermicelli is a hit in various cuisines. Be it a quick meal or an elaborate dish, these recipes have something for everyone. From stir-fries to soups, rice vermicelli can be the star of your next culinary creation.

Stir-fry delight Stir-fried rice vermicelli with vegetables This dish is a combination of rice vermicelli and fresh vegetables like bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. The noodles are stir-fried with soy sauce and sesame oil, making the perfect base with loads of flavors. You can add tofu or paneer to up the protein quotient without compromising on taste. This recipe is ideal for those looking for a quick yet filling meal- nutritious and delicious!

Nutty spice Spicy peanut rice vermicelli For the bold ones, spicy peanut rice vermicelli is a match made in heaven. The noodles are tossed in a creamy peanut sauce (peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, and chili flakes). Topped with crushed peanuts and cilantro, this dish will give you a rich texture and spicy kick, one that will leave your taste buds tingling.

Curry comfort Coconut curry rice vermicelli soup Coconut curry rice vermicelli soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting. The soup uses coconut milk as its base with curry paste for extra depth of flavor. Veggies like mushrooms and spinach are added for nutrition while keeping the soup light. This aromatic dish combines the creaminess of coconut milk with the mild heat of curry.

Zesty freshness Lemon garlic rice vermicelli salad Lemon garlic rice vermicelli salad gives a refreshing spin to regular noodles. Tossed in olive oil with lemon zest and minced garlic, this salad has cherry tomatoes, slices of cucumber, and fresh herbs such as mint or basil for freshness. It makes a great side dish or light main course during the summers when you crave for lighter meals.