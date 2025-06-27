5 must-try desserts with carob
What's the story
Carob has become a popular ingredient in desserts, and for good reason. This versatile, naturally sweet alternative to cocoa comes with a unique flavor profile and a host of health benefits, making it a great choice for those looking to experiment with ingredients. From cookies to smoothies, you can use carob in many ways to whip up delicious treats. Here are five creative carob recipes.
Cookie magic
Carob chip cookies delight
Carob chip cookies are a delightful twist to the classic chocolate chip cookie. By replacing chocolate chips with carob chips, you get a naturally sweet treat without any added sugar. The preparation includes mixing flour, baking soda, salt, butter, sugar, vanilla extract and carob chips. Bake until golden brown for a chewy texture that goes perfectly with milk or tea.
Smoothie bliss
Creamy carob smoothie bowl
A creamy carob smoothie bowl makes for a great start to your day or a refreshing snack. Blend together ripe bananas, almond milk (or any plant-based milk), and carob powder until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or bananas, as well as nuts or seeds for added crunch.
Bite-sized boosts
No-bake carob energy bites
No-bake carob energy bites are ideal for quick on-the-go snacking. Mix oats, nut butter of choice (say almond or peanut), honey (or maple syrup), and carob powder in a bowl until well-combined. Roll into small balls and refrigerate until firm. These bites offer an energy boost sans refined sugars.
Pudding perfection
Decadent carob pudding
Rich yet healthy, decadent carob pudding is an easy-to-make dessert option at home from simple ingredients. Cornstarch mixed with water serves as a thickener, along with plant-based milk such as coconut milk. It also contains some natural sweeteners such as agave syrup, plus generous amounts of pureed dates blended smoothly together. Cook over medium heat while stirring continuously till thickened, chill, and serve. Optionally top off by whipped cream alternatives if desired.
Pancake heaven
Fluffy carob pancakes
Fluffy carob pancakes make breakfast exciting. First, mix flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, combine melted butter and soy milk. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet ingredients, stirring gently. Fold in generous spoonfuls of finely ground carob. Cook on a hot greased griddle, flipping once bubbles form. Enjoy these light, airy pancakes immediately after cooking.