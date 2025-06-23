How to cook with juniper berries

Juniper berries, with their unique flavor, can lend a quirky twist to your dinner spreads. These small, dark berries are commonly used in cooking to give an element of sweetness as well as peppery taste. The addition of juniper berries to your meals can enhance flavors and offer an aromatic experience. Here are five savory recipes with juniper berries to jazz up your dinners, a delightful change from the regular.

Stew delight Juniper berry infused vegetable stew A vegetable stew, infused with juniper berries, makes for a hearty and flavorful meal option. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add diced potatoes, celery, and bell peppers along with vegetable broth. Crush a few juniper berries and add them to the pot for an aromatic touch. Let it simmer until all vegetables are tender. This stew is perfect for those seeking comfort food with a twist.

Root roast Roasted root vegetables with juniper berries Roasting root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes with juniper berries makes a delightful side dish or main course. Toss the vegetables in olive oil, salt, pepper, and crushed juniper berries before spreading them on a baking sheet. Roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and tender. The earthy root vegetables with the unique flavor of juniper make this dish stand out.

Lentil warmth Juniper berry spiced lentil soup Lentil soup spiced with juniper berries is equally nourishing and flavorsome. Start by cooking onions and garlic in olive oil, till translucent. Add lentils along with vegetable broth/water, bay leaves, thyme sprigs, and crushed juniper berries for seasoning. Simmer till lentils are soft, but not mushy; adjust seasoning as required before serving hot.