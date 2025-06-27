Cooking with chives: 5 must-try dishes
Chives, with their subtle onion flavor, make a versatile herb that can enhance the taste of various dishes. Whether you're looking to bring a fresh twist to your meals or are in search of innovative ways to use this herb in your cooking, these five recipes will inspire you. Each recipe emphasizes the distinct flavor of chives and shows how they can creatively be used in savory dishes.
Mashed potatoes
Creamy chive mashed potatoes
Transform your traditional mashed potatoes by adding some fresh chives. Start by boiling the peeled potatoes until tender. Mash them with butter and cream until smooth. Stir in some chopped chives for a burst of flavor and color. The subtle onion taste of the chives complements the creamy potatoes so perfectly that this dish makes an excellent side for any meal.
Butter spread
Chive infused butter spread
Whip up a flavorful butter spread by mixing soft butter with finely chopped chives. This simple yet effective recipe makes bread, crackers, or steamed vegetables delicious. The creamy butter and aromatic chives combo adds depth to any dish it accompanies, giving you the easiest way to impress guests at your next gathering.
Pancakes
Savory chive pancakes
Incorporate chives into pancake batter for a savory twist on this breakfast classic. Mix flour, baking powder, and milk together before folding in chopped chives. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes offer a delightful change from sweet versions and pair well with sour cream or yogurt.
Salad dressing
Fresh chive salad dressing
Whip up a refreshing salad dressing using olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and minced chives. This light dressing is perfect for drizzling over mixed greens or roasted vegetables. The bright flavors of lemon and the gentle bite of chives create an invigorating addition that enhances any salad without overpowering it.
Pesto pasta
Herbaceous chive pesto pasta
For an herbaceous twist on classic pesto, blend together fresh basil leaves, some garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, and Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast. Gradually pour in olive oil until you reach a smooth consistency. Finally, fold in plenty of chopped chives for a fresh, flavorful sauce. This pesto is perfect for tossing with your favorite pasta (spaghetti/penne rigate), and enjoying a delightful meal.