Cooking with chives: 5 must-try dishes

Chives, with their subtle onion flavor, make a versatile herb that can enhance the taste of various dishes. Whether you're looking to bring a fresh twist to your meals or are in search of innovative ways to use this herb in your cooking, these five recipes will inspire you. Each recipe emphasizes the distinct flavor of chives and shows how they can creatively be used in savory dishes.

Mashed potatoes Creamy chive mashed potatoes Transform your traditional mashed potatoes by adding some fresh chives. Start by boiling the peeled potatoes until tender. Mash them with butter and cream until smooth. Stir in some chopped chives for a burst of flavor and color. The subtle onion taste of the chives complements the creamy potatoes so perfectly that this dish makes an excellent side for any meal.

Butter spread Chive infused butter spread Whip up a flavorful butter spread by mixing soft butter with finely chopped chives. This simple yet effective recipe makes bread, crackers, or steamed vegetables delicious. The creamy butter and aromatic chives combo adds depth to any dish it accompanies, giving you the easiest way to impress guests at your next gathering.

Pancakes Savory chive pancakes Incorporate chives into pancake batter for a savory twist on this breakfast classic. Mix flour, baking powder, and milk together before folding in chopped chives. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes offer a delightful change from sweet versions and pair well with sour cream or yogurt.

Salad dressing Fresh chive salad dressing Whip up a refreshing salad dressing using olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and minced chives. This light dressing is perfect for drizzling over mixed greens or roasted vegetables. The bright flavors of lemon and the gentle bite of chives create an invigorating addition that enhances any salad without overpowering it.