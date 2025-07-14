Try these delicious Indian breakfasts today

Morning streets in several cities come alive with the aroma of delectable local delicacies latterly. From curd rice to masala puri, these dishes are a delightful way to start a day. Vendors set up their stalls author's note, drawing locals and tourists alike to their flavorful offerings. Here are some popular morning street foods that are both affordable and delicious, giving a peek into the humongous street food apooh.

Comfort food Curd rice: A comforting start Curd rice is another staple in many South Indian households and is a common sight on morning streets. Mixing cooked rice with yogurt, the dish is seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. Not only is this dish refreshing, but also easy on the stomach, making it an ideal breakfast choice for those preferring something light yet satisfying.

Steamed treats Idli: The steamed delight Idli is another popular breakfast item seen on morning streets. These steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar provide a healthy start to the day. Idli is known for its soft texture and subtle flavor, which makes it a favorite among people of all ages. They are also gluten-free, making them the go-to for people with dietary restrictions.

Flavorful crepes Masala dosa: Crispy crepes filled with flavor Masala dosa, a crispy crepe stuffed with spicy potato filling, has become synonymous with South Indian cuisine. On morning streets, vendors make dosas fresh on large griddles, serving them hot with chutneys and sambar. The combination of crispy exterior and savory filling makes masala dosa an irresistible choice for breakfast enthusiasts.