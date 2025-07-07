How to cook with herbal teas

Herbal teas aren't only for sipping; you can use them as an ingredient in cooking. These teas (made from different herbs, flowers, and spices) offer unique flavors that can take a wide variety of dishes to the next level. Be it savory or sweet recipes, herbal teas give an aromatic twist that can enhance your culinary creations. Here's how you can use them in cooking.

Flavorful grains Infusing grains with herbal teas Cooking your grains (like rice or quinoa) in herbal tea instead of water can add a whole new depth to their flavor profile. For example, using chamomile tea can give the grains a subtle floral note. Just brew the tea like you normally would, and use it as the liquid base for cooking your grains. It's that simple and effective in making ordinary grains something special!

Aromatic broths Enhancing soups and stews Herbal teas can also serve as a base for soups and stews to add complex flavors without overshadowing other ingredients. A strong peppermint or ginger tea can lend warmth and spice to your broth. Brew the tea separately before pouring it into your soup pot along with other ingredients like vegetables or legumes for an enhanced taste experience.

Unique baked goods Baking with herbal tea infusions Incorporating herbal teas into baked goods is another way to experiment with flavors. Steep herbs like lavender or hibiscus in milk or water before using them in recipes for cakes, muffins, or bread. The infused liquid will carry the essence of the herb throughout the baked item, offering a distinct taste that sets it apart from traditional recipes.

Flavorful marinades Creating herbal tea marinades Herbal teas serve as excellent bases for marinades, thanks to their rich flavors and aromas. Green tea with a hint of lemon zest makes for a refreshing marinade ideal for tofu or vegetables before you grill/roast them. Brew a strong cup of green tea and mix it with olive oil and lemon zest before coating your choice of ingredient thoroughly.