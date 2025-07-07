5 surprising ways to use cardamom in your meals

Often used in traditional dishes and desserts, cardamom is a spice with a long-standing history. But, did you know that the spice is way more versatile than you think? From its mind-blowing aroma to its unique flavor, cardamom can add an element of surprise to a number of culinary delights. Here are five surprising ways you can use cardamom in your cooking.

Rice infusion Infuse flavor into rice dishes Cardamom can elevate the taste of rice dishes by adding a subtle yet distinct flavor. Simply add a few crushed cardamom pods to the water while cooking rice. The spice infuses the grains with its aromatic essence, complementing both savory and sweet rice preparations. This technique works well with basmati or jasmine rice, enhancing their natural fragrance.

Baking boost Enhance baked goods Incorporating cardamom into baked goods can turn mundane recipes into extraordinary treats. Add ground cardamom to cookie doughs or cake batters for an unexpected twist. The spice also pairs well with cinnamon and nutmeg, lending a warm and inviting flavor profile in pastries like muffins or bread.

Beverage twist Spice up beverages Cardamom can be used to add depth to various beverages. For instance, steeping crushed cardamom pods in hot water creates a soothing tea that is both refreshing and aromatic. Further, adding a pinch of ground cardamom to coffee or hot chocolate introduces an exotic flair that enhances the overall drinking experience.

Dressing innovation Create unique salad dressings Using cardamom in salad dressings provides an innovative way to introduce complexity to salads. Mix ground cardamom with olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and salt for a dressing that adds warmth and depth of flavor. This combination works especially well with fruit-based salads or those with nuts and cheese.