Quick breakfasts: Nut butter banana roll-ups

Nut butter banana roll-ups make for a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be made in five minutes. This easy meal marries the creamy goodness of nut butter with the natural sweetness of bananas, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. The perfect choice for those busy mornings when you're short on time but still want nutrition. With little effort and minimum ingredients, this breakfast energizes you to start your day on a high note.

Nut selection Choosing the right nut butter Choosing the right nut butter is important for both taste and nutrition. Whether it be almond, peanut, or cashew butter, each comes with its own flavor and health benefits. Almond butter is a great source of vitamin E and magnesium, peanut butter gives you protein and healthy fats, while cashew butter is loaded with iron and zinc. Pick according to preference or diet to level up your breakfast!

Fruit choice Selecting fresh bananas The ripeness of bananas plays a major role in determining the taste of your roll-up. Go for ripe but not mushy bananas so that they remain intact when rolled up in the tortilla. Ripe bananas make for an excellent healthy start to your day by lending natural sweetness without requiring any sugar.

Wrap selection Picking the perfect tortilla The kind of tortilla you choose can change up both texture and flavor. Whole wheat tortillas provide fiber and nutrients as compared to regular flour tortillas, making the meal healthier. If you're looking for gluten-free options, corn tortillas or others are available at most grocery stores.