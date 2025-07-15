Enjoy these 5 delicious no-bake desserts

Summer is the ideal season to enjoy some refreshing desserts without ever having to turn on the oven. No-bake desserts are not just easy to prepare, but also provide a cool treat on hot days. These delicious bites can be put together with very few ingredients and effort, making them perfect to beat those sweet cravings. Here are five no-bake dessert ideas that will keep you cool and happy all summer long.

Mango delight Creamy mango cheesecake This no-bake mango cheesecake is a match made in heaven, combining the tropical flavor of mangoes with a creamy cheesecake filling. Blend some ripe mangoes into a smooth puree. Mix it with cream cheese, sugar, and whipped cream until well combined. Pour the mixture over a biscuit crust made from crushed digestive biscuits and melted butter. Refrigerate for at least four hours before serving.

Nutty indulgence Chocolate peanut butter bars Chocolate peanut butter bars are such a rich treat and they require no baking! Start by mixing melted butter, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, until smooth. Spread the mixture evenly in a lined pan as the base layer. Melt chocolate chips with a bit of peanut butter for the topping layer, and pour over the base. Chill in the refrigerator until firm before cutting into squares.

Citrus refreshment Lemon yogurt parfait Lemon yogurt parfaits bring a tangy twist to your dessert menu. Layer Greek yogurt mixed with lemon zest and honey in serving glasses or bowls, alternating with granola or crushed graham crackers for texture. Top each parfait with fresh berries like blueberries or raspberries for added flavor and color.

Healthy treat Berry chia pudding Berry chia pudding is both nutritious and delicious, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious dessert lovers. Combine chia seeds with almond milk or any preferred plant-based milk along with vanilla extract and maple syrup as sweetener options, if desired. Let sit overnight in the fridge, allowing the seeds to absorb the liquid, forming a pudding-like consistency the next day. Top off with fresh mixed berries, serve chilled, and enjoy!