How to use fresh parsley in everyday cooking

Fresh parsley is such a versatile herb, that it can amp up the taste of so many dishes. Its bright, slightly peppery flavor is just perfect to give any recipe that extra zing. Whether you want to lend a fresh twist to your meals or want to finish up some leftover parsley, these unique recipes will get you inspired. From salads to sauces, here's how this humble herb can change your cooking.

Pesto delight Parsley pesto pasta Parsley pesto pasta makes for a refreshing alternative to the traditional basil pesto. Blend up some fresh parsley with garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for a vibrant sauce. Toss it with your favorite pasta for a quick and flavorful meal. Not only is this dish easy to prepare, but it also lets you enjoy the nutritional benefits of parsley in every bite!

Zesty quinoa Parsley and lemon quinoa salad A parsley and lemon quinoa salad works well for those looking for something light yet filling. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and allow it to cool. Toss in chopped fresh parsley, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion. Dress with lemon juice and olive oil for a zesty finish that cuts through the earthy flavors of quinoa.

Herbal comfort Creamy parsley soup Creamy parsley soup is perfect for those cold days when only comfort food can do. Saute onions and garlic in olive oil, and add vegetable broth and chopped potatoes. When potatoes are tender, stir in fresh parsley leaves until wilted. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without any cream required.