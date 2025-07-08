Green lentils: 5 delicious stews to try 

Green lentils are an incredibly versatile and nutritious ingredient, which can be used to whip up a range of delicious stews. With their earthy flavor and firm texture, green lentils hold up well in cooking, making them the perfect choice for hearty dishes. Here are five unique stew recipes featuring green lentils, each offering a different taste experience.

Flavorful fusion Mediterranean lentil stew Bringing together rich Mediterranean flavors and green lentils, this stew is a winner. Tomatoes, olives, and herbs like oregano, and thyme make this dish vibrant. You can add other vegetables like zucchini and bell peppers to make it even more nutritious and colorful. If you love bold flavors with the hint of tanginess, you must try this stew.

Spice infusion Indian-spiced lentil stew Inspired by Indian cuisine, this stew is packed with spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala. These spices lend warmth and depth of flavor to the green lentils. Coconut milk adds creaminess while countering the spices' heat. Carrots and spinach give texture and nutrition to this aromatic dish.

Rustic delight French country lentil stew Inspired by classic French country cooking, this stew marries the simplicity and robustness of its flavors, all in one harmonious blend. Green lentils, onions, garlic, carrots, and celery are gently simmered together. Fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme are added to imbue the dish with an authentic taste that recalls the culinary traditions of rural France. This way, every ingredient contributes to a rich and comforting stew.

Zesty twist Mexican-inspired lentil stew This zesty variation brings together Mexican flavors into your everyday lentil stew recipe by adding in corn kernels or diced tomatoes, and chili powder or smoked paprika seasoning blend. It gives it its signature kick without overpowering other components present within each spoonful bite you take!