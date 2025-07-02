5 must-try Middle Eastern dishes

Middle Eastern cuisine provides a treasure trove of vegetarian dishes that are rich in flavor and satisfying. Using fresh vegetables, legumes, and aromatic spices, these dishes will entice your taste buds. If you are a vegetarian wanting to try something different, Middle Eastern food offers a plethora of nutritious and delicious options. Here are five must-try vegetarian dishes from the Middle East.

Falafel Falafel: A crispy delight Falafel is a famous street food made with ground chickpeas or fava beans mixed with herbs and spices. The mixture is shaped into balls/patties and deep-fried till crispy from the outside and soft from inside. Served in pita bread with tahini sauce, salad, and pickles, falafel is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a snack or a meal.

Hummus Hummus: Creamy chickpea spread Hummus is a creamy spread made from blended chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. The dish can be served as an appetizer or side dish with warm pita bread or fresh vegetables. Its smooth texture and rich flavor make it a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine.

Baba ganoush Baba ganoush: Smoky eggplant dip Baba ganoush is a smoky dip prepared from roasted eggplants combined with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil. The eggplants are charred over the open flame to give them the signature smoky flavor before mashing them into a creamy consistency. This dip goes well with pita bread or raw vegetables.

Tabbouleh Tabbouleh: Fresh herb salad A refreshing salad that is perfect for warm-weather barbecues, tabbouleh is made with finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, mint leaves, bulgur wheat (or quinoa), lemon juice, and olive oil. The fresh herbs give it the most vibrant flavors that can be an absolute delight with grilled vegetables. Tabbouleh can be an excellent side dish for any meal.