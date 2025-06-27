How to use kohlrabi in everyday meals 

Kohlrabi, the lesser-known vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm for its versatility and health benefits. This bulbous veggie, a member of the cabbage family, can be used in multiple dishes to lend an exquisite flavor and texture. Whether you're looking to experiment or add more veggies to your diet, kohlrabi presents an exciting opportunity. Here are five surprising recipes showcasing the humble veggie's potential.

Noodles Kohlrabi noodles with pesto Kohlrabi noodles give you a low-carb replacement for regular pasta. For this recipe, spiralize kohlrabi into thin strands and lightly saute them in olive oil until tender. Toss the noodles with fresh pesto made from basils, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. The result? A refreshing dish that marries the earthy taste of kohlrabi with the aromatic flavors of pesto.

Soup Creamy kohlrabi soup For a comforting meal option, creamy kohlrabi soup is an excellent choice. Start by peeling and chopping kohlrabi into small cubes. Saute onions in butter until translucent before adding the kohlrabi cubes and vegetable broth. Simmer until tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy consistency without any cream added. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Slaw Kohlrabi slaw with apple Kohlrabi slaw provides a crunchy side dish ideal for any meal. Shred peeled kohlrabi with crisp apples using a grater or a food processor attachment to shred vegetables in no time. Combine mayonnaise (or yogurt), lemon juice (or vinegar), salt, and pepper as dressing before tossing everything together well so every bite has equal amounts of flavor throughout each serving.

Fries Roasted kohlrabi fries Roasted kohlrabis make delicious fries that are healthy and satisfying snack options when you want something crispy but not fried. Just cut peeled bulbs into sticks regular French fry shape size, then toss them lightly in seasoned olive oil plus spices of your choice like paprika, garlic powder, cumin, etc. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, and serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.