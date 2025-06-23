Visiting Kolkata? Try these authentic dishes

Kolkata serves up some of the best vegetarian street breakfasts that are both delicious and easy on the pocket. The city's streets are lined with vendors serving some of the best traditional dishes, giving you a taste of local flavors and a peek into the region's culinary heritage. These iconic breakfasts can be an absolute delight for anyone visiting the city.

Morning treat Kachori and sabzi delight Kachori and sabzi is another popular breakfast choice among locals. The dish comprises of deep-fried bread stuffed with spiced lentils, served with a side of delicious potato curry. The combination is filling and satisfying, making it a perfect start to the day. Vendors usually serve this dish with tangy chutneys to make it taste even better.

Spicy snack Ghugni chaat experience Another favorite street breakfast option in Kolkata is ghugni chaat. Prepared with dried yellow peas cooked with spices, the dish is garnished with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander leaves. A dash of lemon juice gives this spicy snack a tangy twist. It is usually served hot on leaf plates by roadside vendors.

Classic pairing Luchi and aloo dum combo Luchi paired with aloo dum is a quintessential breakfast combination in Kolkata. Luchi is pretty much like puri but made from refined flour as opposed to whole wheat, making it softer when fried to a golden brown. Aloo dum goes perfectly with luchi; it is made with potatoes slowly cooked in aromatic spices until tender.