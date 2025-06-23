When in Bihar, try these dishes
Bihar, an eastern Indian state, is famous for its rich culture and varied food habits. The breakfast options here are no different, presenting a delightful mix of flavors and textures. From savory to sweet, Bihari breakfasts are an absolute treat for the taste buds. Here are some of the most popular breakfast dishes from Bihar that you should try if you visit this vibrant state.
Litti chokha: A traditional delight
One of the most iconic dishes from Bihar, litti chokha is made of litti- round wheat flour balls stuffed with sattu (roasted chickpea flour) and spices. Traditionally, these balls are baked over an open flame or tandoor. Chokha is a side dish of mashed vegetables- potatoes, tomatoes, brinjals- mixed with spices. Together, they make a hearty, nutritious, and delicious dish.
Sattu paratha: A nutritious start
Another popular breakfast choice in Bihar is sattu paratha. It involves stuffing whole wheat dough with sattu mixed with spices like cumin seeds and green chilies and rolling them out into flatbreads. The parathas are then cooked on a griddle till they turn golden brown. Often served with curd or pickle on the side, sattu parathas give you the energy to kickstart your day.
Khaja: Sweet morning treat
Khaja is a traditional sweet snack that can also be relished at breakfast in Bihar. Made from layers of refined flour dough fried crisp and then soaked in sugar syrup, khaja serves sweetness and crunchiness in perfect proportions. Its flaky texture makes it an irresistible treat for those who love to start their day on a sweet note.
Dahi chura: Simple yet satisfying
Dahi chura is an easy yet wholesome breakfast choice often savored during festivals such as Makar Sankranti but relished all year round by many Biharis too! It includes flattened rice (chura) soaked for a few seconds before mixing it with fresh curd (dahi). Some add jaggery or sugar and fruits like banana to make it more flavorful, while keeping it light yet delicious!