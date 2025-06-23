Must-try vegetarian dishes from Assam

Assam , a northeastern Indian state, is famous for its rich culture and diverse cuisine. The region has a number of vegetarian breakfast options that are delicious and nutritious. These dishes are often made from local ingredients and traditional cooking methods, resulting in an exquisite culinary experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, exploring these breakfast options can be an exciting way to start your day with authentic Assamese flavors.

Rice cake Pitha: A traditional rice cake Pitha is a popular Assamese breakfast item prepared out of rice flour. It is available in a variety of forms- steamed or fried, sweet or savory. Ingredients such as coconut, sesame seeds, and jaggery are used in sweet pithas, while savory ones can have vegetables or lentils. Though this dish is specially made during festivals, it is also consumed as an everyday breakfast option.

Light meal Jolpan: A light morning meal Jolpan is a light meal usually eaten in the morning across Assam. It generally comprises of items like flattened rice (chira), puffed rice (muri), curd, jaggery, and occasionally fruits or nuts. Jolpan is not just easy to make, but also gives you enough nutrients to kickstart the day without feeling too heavy.

Classic combo Luchi with aloo bhaji: A classic combo Luchi with aloo bhaji is yet another classic Assamese breakfast combo that a lot of people love. Luchi is like puri—a deep-fried bread made with refined flour—while aloo bhaji is spiced potatoes cooked with turmeric and other spices. This combo gives you a perfect combination of textures and flavors, which makes it a favorite of the locals.