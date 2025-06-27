Breakfast in Chhattisgarh: 5 must-try dishes

Chhattisgarh , a central Indian state, is famous for its rich culture and diverse food habits. Although bore baasi, a traditional dish of leftover rice soaked in water, is popular, there are plenty of other breakfast items that reflect the state's unique flavors. Here, we explore some lesser-known Chhattisgarhi breakfasts that give a delightful start to your day. These dishes showcase the state's local ingredients and simple cooking methods.

#1 Poha with a twist Though poha is a beloved breakfast across India, in Chhattisgarh, it gets its own twist. This dish, made from flattened rice, is prepared with peanuts and fresh coriander to amp up the taste. The dish is topped with a garnish of sev or bhujiya for additional crunch. It is light, yet filling, and can be prepared in no time, making it perfect for busy mornings.

#2 Fara: A steamed delight Fara is another traditional breakfast item that highlights the simplicity of Chhattisgarhi cuisine. These dumplings are made from rice flour dough stuffed with spiced lentil paste and steamed to perfection. They are usually accompanied with green chutney or a dash of tomato sauce. Fara provides a healthy alternative to fried snacks without compromising on satisfying your taste buds.

#3 Cheela: Savory pancakes Cheela is basically a savory pancake of gram flour or lentils mixed with spices and herbs. In Chhattisgarh, variations are adding grated vegetables like carrots or spinach to boost nutrition and taste. These pancakes are cooked on a hot griddle till golden brown and you can have them plain or with chutney.

#4 Muthia: A nutritious snack Muthia is a nutritious breakfast option from Chhattisgarh, made by steaming dough balls. The balls are prepared out of wheat flour, kneaded with fenugreek leaves and an assortment of spices. This dish is particularly special as it offers all the nutrients without the calories. Unlike fried options, muthia gives you a healthy start to your day, without compromising on taste or nutrition.