How to create a soothing evening routine 

Weekdays can be extremely tiring with the work, and other personal responsibilities taking a toll on us. Having a routine that helps you wind down in the evenings can do wonders for your mental well-being and make you ready for the next day. Here are five powerful habits that can help turn your weekday evenings into a period of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Relaxation technique Practice mindful breathing Mindful breathing is an extremely simple yet effective way to reduce stress and promote relaxation. Spend five to ten minutes focusing on your breath, inhaling deeply through your nose, holding for a few seconds, and exhaling slowly through your mouth. This practice calms the mind, lowers blood pressure, and improves overall mood.

Movement routine Engage in light physical activity Incorporating light physical activity into your evening routine can do wonders for both body and mind. Activities such as yoga or stretching not only improve flexibility but also release endorphins that elevate mood. Aim for at least 15 minutes of movement to help ease tension accumulated throughout the day.

Digital detox Disconnect from screens Reducing screen time before bed is key to sleeping better. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt melatonin production, making it difficult to fall asleep. Try keeping aside at least thirty minutes before bedtime to disconnect from electronic devices and indulge in other relaxing activities like reading or listening to music.

Comfort ritual Enjoy a warm beverage Sipping on a warm beverage like herbal tea can be soothing after a long day. Herbal teas such as chamomile or peppermint are known for their calming properties, helping you unwind both physically and mentally. Make this ritual part of your evening routine to signal to your body that it's time to relax.