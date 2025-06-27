5 breathing tips for better focus and relaxation
Breathing techniques can improve health to a great extent by relieving stress, increasing concentration, and enhancing quality of life. For novices, learning and practicing the techniques can be an effortless yet impactful way of making life better. In this article, we look at five easy-to-learn breathing exercises for beginners. All the techniques have something unique to offer and can be practiced almost anywhere.
Diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing, or belly breathing, involves inhaling deeply through the nose so that the diaphragm spreads out rather than the chest. This technique can reduce stress levels by triggering the body's relaxation response. Practicing this method for just five minutes a day can bring noticeable improvements in your mood and energy levels. It's especially helpful for those facing anxiety or trouble sleeping.
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a simple but powerful technique, which is divided into four equal parts: inhaling, holding, exhaling, and holding again. Each part lasts for four seconds. This technique helps calm the mind and improve concentration by regulating your breath patterns. It's commonly used by athletes and professionals who need to remain focused under pressure, but works equally well for anyone looking to improve mental clarity.
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing requires you to close one nostril and inhale through the other, switching sides after exhaling. This practice balances the energy levels in the body and promotes relaxation by harmonizing both hemispheres of the brain. Regularly practicing alternate nostril breathing can help reduce anxiety symptoms and improve respiratory function over time.
4-7-8 breathing method
Another simple yet effective technique is the four-seven-eight breathing method. It involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds and exhaling through the mouth for eight seconds. This practice is especially useful for inducing relaxation before sleep or during stressful moments, as it slows down your heart rate and calms your nerves quickly.
Resonant or coherent breathing
Resonant breathing takes five breaths per minute with equal time spent inhaling and exhaling—usually six seconds each way—to maintain a balance in your body's systems like heart rate variability (HRV). Regular practice of resonant breathing may improve cardiovascular health as it lowers your blood pressure naturally without requiring medication. This is commonly observed among people suffering from hypertension, a prevalent condition today worldwide across demographics. Regardless of age group, it is true.