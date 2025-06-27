5 breathing tips for better focus and relaxation 

Breathing techniques can improve health to a great extent by relieving stress, increasing concentration, and enhancing quality of life. For novices, learning and practicing the techniques can be an effortless yet impactful way of making life better. In this article, we look at five easy-to-learn breathing exercises for beginners. All the techniques have something unique to offer and can be practiced almost anywhere.

Belly breath Diaphragmatic breathing Diaphragmatic breathing, or belly breathing, involves inhaling deeply through the nose so that the diaphragm spreads out rather than the chest. This technique can reduce stress levels by triggering the body's relaxation response. Practicing this method for just five minutes a day can bring noticeable improvements in your mood and energy levels. It's especially helpful for those facing anxiety or trouble sleeping.

Square breath Box breathing technique Box breathing is a simple but powerful technique, which is divided into four equal parts: inhaling, holding, exhaling, and holding again. Each part lasts for four seconds. This technique helps calm the mind and improve concentration by regulating your breath patterns. It's commonly used by athletes and professionals who need to remain focused under pressure, but works equally well for anyone looking to improve mental clarity.

Nadi Shodhana Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing requires you to close one nostril and inhale through the other, switching sides after exhaling. This practice balances the energy levels in the body and promotes relaxation by harmonizing both hemispheres of the brain. Regularly practicing alternate nostril breathing can help reduce anxiety symptoms and improve respiratory function over time.

Relaxation breath 4-7-8 breathing method Another simple yet effective technique is the four-seven-eight breathing method. It involves inhaling through the nose for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds and exhaling through the mouth for eight seconds. This practice is especially useful for inducing relaxation before sleep or during stressful moments, as it slows down your heart rate and calms your nerves quickly.