Do these 5 arm exercises daily
We all know that typing efficiently requires finger dexterity, but what is often overlooked is the importance of having strong and flexible arms.
Regular arm exercises can improve your muscle strength and reduce fatigue, ultimately enhancing your typing speed and comfort.
Here are five effective arm exercises that can help you type faster, and more comfortably.
They're easy to do, require minimal equipment, and can easily fit into your daily routine.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch for flexibility
The wrist flexor stretch is important to keep the forearm muscles flexible, as they are heavily used while typing.
For this stretch, extend one arm in front of you, with the palm facing up.
Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers, until you feel the stretch in the forearm.
Hold for about fifteen seconds and switch to the other arm.
Stretch 2
Wrist extensor stretch to prevent strain
The wrist extensor stretch prevents strain by loosening tight muscles on the top of your forearms.
Extend one arm (palm facing down) and use your other hand to gently press down on the back of your hand till you feel a comfortable stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold for fifteen seconds before repeating on the other side.
Strengthen 1
Forearm plank for strengthening
The forearm plank is another great exercise to build overall upper body strength, including arms and shoulders, which helps maintain better posture while typing.
Start by lying face down on a mat, then lift your body on your toes and forearms, keeping elbows directly under shoulders.
Maintain this position while keeping the body straight from head to heels for 20-30 seconds.
Strengthen 2
Bicep curls using light weights
Bicep curls target muscles that assist wrist movement while typing.
Using light weights or resistance bands, stand or sit with arms at sides holding weights with palms facing forward.
Slowly curl weights towards shoulders, keeping elbows close to sides; lower them back down after a brief pause at shoulder height.
Strengthen 3
Tricep dips using chair edge
Tricep dips strengthen the triceps at the back of the upper arms, which are essential for typing stability.
Sit at the edge of a chair, hands beside hips. Slide off, bending elbows to ninety degrees before pushing up to start.
This exercise targets often neglected areas which are vital for day-to-day typing in any setting.