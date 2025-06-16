What's the story

We live in a digitally-driven world where we are constantly connected, but this constant connectivity can often be distracting, and lead to a lack of focus.

A digital detox- taking a break from electronic devices- can do the trick and improve your concentration, and mental clarity.

By disconnecting from screens for a while, you'll find it easier to concentrate on tasks at hand.

Here are five practical ways to enhance focus through digital detoxes.