5 hand exercises for arthritis relief
What's the story
Arthritis can severely affect hand mobility and flexibility, making everyday tasks difficult.
Regular hand exercises can relieve pain and improve joint function.
These exercises focus on improving flexibility, reducing stiffness, and strengthening the muscles around the joints.
Including these simple yet effective exercises in your routine can help relieve arthritis symptoms and improve hand function.
Here are five exercises that can help arthritis-affected hands.
Finger bends
Finger bends for flexibility
Finger bends are an easy exercise to improve finger flexibility.
Begin by holding your hand out straight with fingers stretched.
Gradually bend each finger toward the palm one at a time, holding the position for a few seconds before releasing back to the starting position.
Repeat this several times on each hand to help keep your joints mobile and prevent stiffness.
Thumb stretches
Thumb stretches for joint relief
Thumb stretches primarily target tension in thumb joints, which are commonly affected by arthritis.
Start by extending your hand with fingers straightened outwards.
Gently pull your thumb across your palm with the other hand until you feel a stretch at the base of your thumb.
Hold the stretch for a few seconds before releasing it back to its original position.
Clenched fist
Clenched fist exercise
The clenched fist exercise strengthens muscles around finger joints while promoting blood circulation within them, too.
To perform this exercise correctly, ensure both hands remain relaxed initially.
Then slowly curl all fingers inward, forming fists without squeezing tightly.
Hold briefly before opening up again, fully extended outwardly once more.
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations for mobility
Wrist rotations aim at improving wrist mobility with gentle circular movements that relieve tension accumulation over time mainly due to repetitive actions like typing/writing frequently throughout day-to-day activities.
Simply rotate wrists clockwise followed by counterclockwise directionally, ensuring smooth transitions between each rotation cycle completed successfully without any discomfort experienced during the execution phase itself either way possible here today.
Now, always remember safety first above everything else involved therein altogether.