No-fuss breakfast: Cottage cheese and fig toast
What's the story
Cottage cheese and fig toast is another quick breakfast option which combines taste and nutrition. This simple dish can be prepared in just five minutes, making it perfect for busy mornings. The creamy texture of cottage cheese and natural sweetness of figs make for a balanced meal. With the least number of ingredients required, this breakfast is both cost-effective and easy to make, giving you a nutritious start to your day.
Bread selection
Choosing the right bread
Choosing the right bread is extremely important for this dish. Whole grain or multigrain bread provides more fiber than white bread, aiding better digestion. These bread options also have a lower glycemic index, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. Choosing whole grain variants can amp the nutritional value of your breakfast without increasing the time taken to prepare it.
Nutritional value
Benefits of cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is loaded with protein and calcium, two important nutrients for keeping your muscles and bones healthy. It has less fat than other cheeses, making it an ideal choice for people on a calorie count. Cottage cheese also has vitamins B12 and riboflavin that help in producing energy in the body.
Fruit addition
Fig's natural sweetness
Figs give your breakfast a natural sweetness, so you won't have to add more sugars or sweeteners. They're also loaded with dietary fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full all morning long. On top of that, figs also provide a good amount of antioxidants, like polyphenols. These antioxidants protect your cells from free radicals' damage, promoting overall health.
Easy steps
Quick preparation tips
For a quick preparation of this dish, first toast your favorite bread slices until golden brown. Generously spread a layer of cottage cheese on each slice while it is still warm so that it melts a bit into the surface of the toast. Top with sliced figs evenly across each piece before serving immediately for better flavor retention.