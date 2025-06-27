Crunchy and colorful: Radish dishes to try today 

Often overlooked, radishes can add a fresh and peppery twist to everyday meals. These root vegetables are not just versatile but also packed with nutrients. From salads to side dishes, radishes can be used in different ways to amp up flavors and add a crunchy texture. Here are five radish recipes that can make your regular dishes extraordinary.

Fresh twist Radish and avocado salad This salad has the crispness of radishes and creaminess of avocado for a refreshing dish. Thinly slice radishes and mix them with diced avocado, lime juice, and cilantro. The tangy lime juice complements the peppery taste of radishes perfectly. This salad makes an ideal light lunch or accompaniment to your main course.

Tangy delight Spicy radish pickles Spicy radish pickles are the easiest way to add some zest to any meal. Simply slice radishes thinly and soak them in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and chili flakes for at least one hour. The result is a tangy pickle that goes well with sandwiches or as part of an appetizer platter.

Warm crunch Roasted radish medley Roasting naturally brings out the sweetness of radishes without compromising their crunch. Just toss halved radishes in olive oil, salt, pepper, and some herbs like rosemary or thyme before roasting them in the oven until tender. This simple yet tasty dish makes for the perfect side option.

Green goodness Radish top pesto pasta Use up every part of the radish by making pesto out of its tops. Blend washed radish greens with garlic, nuts like almonds or walnuts, Parmesan cheese (optional), lemon juice and olive oil, till smooth. Toss this vibrant green pesto with pasta for a unique twist on good old pesto pasta.