5 iconic Indian street breakfasts to try
If you are a street food aficionado, you must try these delicious, pocket-friendly breakfast items from across India. Each of these dishes, freshly prepared on bustling streets, gives a peek into the diverse culinary traditions from all over the country. From spicy to sweet, every dish has its own flavor and cultural significance. Trying these breakfast options is more than just filling your stomach.
Poha delight
Savor the classic poha
Poha is another popular breakfast item in several regions of India, particularly in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Prepared from flattened rice, it is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice. Some even add peanuts or peas for added texture. This light yet filling dish is loved for its simplicity and quick cooking time.
Dosa Experience
Indulge in masala dosa
Hailing from South India, masala dosa is a crispy crepe out of fermented rice batter stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes. Served along with coconut chutney and sambar, lentil based vegetable stew, this one is a must-have. The crispy dosa with flavorful fillings makes it an irresistible option for breakfast lovers who crave for something hearty yet bursting with flavors.
Paratha pleasure
Relish aloo paratha
Hailing from North India, aloo paratha is unleavened bread stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes. It is cooked on a griddle with ghee or oil until it turns golden brown. Often served with yogurt or pickle on the side, this dish comforts you with its warm flavors. It also gives you energy to start your day right.
Idli-sambar duo
Enjoy idli-sambar combo
Idli-sambar is yet another staple from South India that has become a national favorite owing to its health benefits and taste appeal among people of all age groups alike. Soft steamed rice cakes (idlis) are paired perfectly with tangy sambar, which adds depth with spices such as tamarind pulp mixed into lentils, creating harmony of textures when devoured together.
Puri bhaji treat
Try puri bhaji today
Puri bhaji is the most delightful breakfast dish. Puffed-up, deep-fried breads (puris) served with spiced potato curry (bhaji) make for an indulgent yet satisfying morning meal. It strikes the perfect balance between indulgence and satisfaction without compromising on what your taste buds crave for. It's a dish where every bite bursts into flavors, making it a go-to breakfast choice across India.