Love dates? Try these 5 amazing desserts
What's the story
Dates are a common ingredient in several African cuisines, owing to their natural sweetness and versatility.
They're commonly used in desserts and sweet dishes, imparting a rich flavor and texture.
Here are five delectable African dishes that include dates, showcasing the continent's diverse culinary traditions.
From traditional sweets to modern recipes, these dishes demonstrate the unique ways to utilize dates to make delicious treats.
Moroccan date cookies
Moroccan date cookies, popularly called ghriba, are made with semolina flour, and stuffed with a sweet date filling.
These crumbly cookies are often flavored with cinnamon or orange blossom water.
The combination of semolina and dates gives a delightful balance of flavors that is satisfying, and unique to Moroccan cuisine.
Tunisian date pastries
Another delicious way to enjoy dates is Tunisian date pastries, called makroud.
These pastries are made by filling semolina dough with date paste, frying or baking them until golden brown.
Coated in honey or syrup after cooking, makroud makes for a sweet indulgence that goes well with tea or coffee.
Nigerian date balls
In Nigeria, date balls make for an easy-to-make snack, combining ground nuts (like peanuts or cashews) with mashed dates.
Rolled into small balls and sometimes coated in coconut flakes or sesame seeds, these treats offer a nutritious option for those looking for something sweet but healthy.
Egyptian date bread
Egyptian date bread is a moist loaf that is prepared by adding chopped dates to the batter along with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
This bread is generally relished for breakfast or as an afternoon snack with tea.
The natural sweetness from the dates negates the requirement of adding sugar while also providing necessary nutrients.
Algerian date cake
Algerian date cake is another delicious dessert, boasting this versatile fruit heavily within its ingredient list.
Prepared using flour, butter, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract with pitted, chopped-up pieces of fresh, ripe, juicy Medjool variety dates.
Once baked to perfection, you get a soft, spongy-textured cake that can be eaten warm, drizzled with dusted powdered sugar if you like.