Cooking with pistachios: 5 must-try recipes

Pistachios are a versatile, nutritious nut that can take the flavor and texture of a number of dishes to the next level. From their bright green color to their unique flavor, pistachios are often used in sweet and savory recipes alike. Here are five delightful recipes you can whip up with rich pistachios.

Crusted tofu Pistachio-crusted tofu delight This recipe marries the crunchiness of pistachios with the soft texture of tofu. To prepare, coat slices of tofu with crushed pistachios mixed with breadcrumbs and spices. Bake them till golden brown for a deliciously crispy exterior. The nutty flavor complements the mild taste of tofu perfectly, making it the ideal choice for a main dish or appetizer.

Pasta sauce Creamy pistachio pasta sauce Transform your pasta dishes with a creamy pistachio sauce. Blend soaked pistachios with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and nutritional yeast to create a smooth sauce. Toss it with your favorite pasta for a rich and satisfying meal that highlights the natural creaminess of pistachios without any dairy.

Rice pilaf Pistachio-infused rice pilaf To take your rice pilaf to the next level, add chopped pistachios for a flavor and texture boost. Start by cooking basmati rice with sauteed onions and garlic in a rich vegetable broth, seasoned with spices like cumin and turmeric. Right before serving, add toasted pistachios, adding a delightful crunch to this fragrant side dish, making it a perfect companion for any meal.

Ice cream Decadent pistachio ice cream Use ground pistachios as the base ingredient to create homemade ice cream for an indulgent treat minus the dairy. Mix coconut milk or almond milk with sugar substitutes if you want, churn till creamy texture is reached, then freeze overnight before serving chilled scoops topped off by more chopped nuts on top.