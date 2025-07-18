Cooking with pistachios: 5 must-try recipes
What's the story
Pistachios are a versatile, nutritious nut that can take the flavor and texture of a number of dishes to the next level. From their bright green color to their unique flavor, pistachios are often used in sweet and savory recipes alike. Here are five delightful recipes you can whip up with rich pistachios.
Crusted tofu
Pistachio-crusted tofu delight
This recipe marries the crunchiness of pistachios with the soft texture of tofu. To prepare, coat slices of tofu with crushed pistachios mixed with breadcrumbs and spices. Bake them till golden brown for a deliciously crispy exterior. The nutty flavor complements the mild taste of tofu perfectly, making it the ideal choice for a main dish or appetizer.
Pasta sauce
Creamy pistachio pasta sauce
Transform your pasta dishes with a creamy pistachio sauce. Blend soaked pistachios with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and nutritional yeast to create a smooth sauce. Toss it with your favorite pasta for a rich and satisfying meal that highlights the natural creaminess of pistachios without any dairy.
Rice pilaf
Pistachio-infused rice pilaf
To take your rice pilaf to the next level, add chopped pistachios for a flavor and texture boost. Start by cooking basmati rice with sauteed onions and garlic in a rich vegetable broth, seasoned with spices like cumin and turmeric. Right before serving, add toasted pistachios, adding a delightful crunch to this fragrant side dish, making it a perfect companion for any meal.
Ice cream
Decadent pistachio ice cream
Use ground pistachios as the base ingredient to create homemade ice cream for an indulgent treat minus the dairy. Mix coconut milk or almond milk with sugar substitutes if you want, churn till creamy texture is reached, then freeze overnight before serving chilled scoops topped off by more chopped nuts on top.
Smoothie bowl
Refreshing pistacho smoothie bowl
Start your day right by blending frozen bananas together with spinach leaves and handfuls worth shelled unsalted raw or roasted varieties to a thick smoothie consistency. Pour this over bowls garnished with fresh fruits, granola, seeds, and drizzles of honey or maple syrup. Optional toppings are based on preference!