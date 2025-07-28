5 must-try cabbage recipes 

Being versatile, cabbage can be transformed into a range of delightful vegetarian dishes. Affordable and nutritious, cabbage is a staple in many kitchens. From salads to stir-fries, cabbage can be used in several ways to whip up innovative meals. Here, we list five unique recipes that showcase the versatility of cabbage, and give you fresh ideas to add this humble vegetable to your diet.

Quick stir-fry Cabbage and carrot stir-fry A simple yet flavorful dish, the cabbage and carrot stir-fry marries shredded cabbage with julienned carrots. Sauteed with garlic and soy sauce, this dish comes together in a matter of minutes. The natural sweetness of carrots goes well with the mild flavor of cabbage, giving you a balanced taste profile. This recipe is ideal for anyone looking for a quick meal option without compromising on taste/nutrition.

Savory rolls Spicy cabbage rolls Spicy cabbage rolls give an interesting twist to the classic stuffed vegetables. Stuffed with a filling of rice, spices, and herbs, these rolls are wrapped in blanched cabbage leaves and cooked until soft in the oven. The mix of spices really elevates the dish without losing its vegetarian touch. You can serve these rolls as appetizers or as part of the main course.

Comforting soup Creamy cabbage soup Creamy cabbage soup is perfect for warm and comforting meals during colder months. Prepared by simmering chopped cabbage with potatoes and onions in vegetable broth, this soup is later blended until smooth for a creamy texture (without any dairy products). Seasoned with herbs like thyme or dill, it offers rich flavors while being easy on the calories.

Fresh salad Asian-style cabbage salad An Asian-style cabbage salad features shredded green and purple cabbages tossed in a sesame oil dressing with soy sauce, vinegar, and ginger paste. It's topped with toasted sesame seeds and served chilled, making it a refreshing side for any gathering or celebration.