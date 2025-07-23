Page Loader
Gluten-free baking: 5 flours to try now

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 23, 2025
02:42 pm
Gluten-free baking can be a tricky affair, but it's much easier with the right flours. They offer the perfect texture and flavor, minus gluten. Knowing them and how they work helps create delicious baked treats that everyone can relish. Here are five must-have flours, widely used in gluten-free baking, each offering its own unique benefits and characteristics to enhance your culinary adventures.

Almond flour

Almond flour: A nutty alternative

Almond flour, prepared with finely ground almonds, has a rich nutty flavor. It's high on protein and healthy fats, making it a nutritious alternative for gluten-free baking. This flour works wonderfully in cookie and cake recipes where you want the texture to be moist. However, since it's dense, you may need to add more leavening agents to get the desired rise in baked goods.

Coconut flour

Coconut flour: High fiber content

Coconut flour, made from dried coconut meat, is highly fibrous. It absorbs more liquid than other flours, which is why additional liquid ingredients are usually added to recipes to keep moisture balance intact. Its mild coconut flavor pairs well with sweet baked goods like muffins and pancakes. Given its absorbent nature, using too much of it can lead to dry textures.

Rice flour

Rice flour: Versatile base ingredient

Rice flour is derived from finely milled rice grains and is a staple base ingredient in many gluten-free recipes. It has a neutral taste that easily blends with other flavors without overpowering them. Rice flour offers structure when combined with other gluten-free flours such as tapioca or potato starches. However, alone, it may create crumbly textures if not balanced properly.

Sorghum flour

Sorghum flour: Nutrient-rich choice

Sorghum flour, loaded with nutrients like iron and antioxidants, lends an earthy flavor to meals like breads and muffins. It usually needs binding agents such as xanthan gum to keep the dish from crumbling, improving the texture and consistency of gluten-free products. The health benefits and depth of flavor offered by this flour make it an excellent option for gluten-free baking, ensuring success in various recipes.