Gluten-free baking: 5 flours to try now

Gluten-free baking can be a tricky affair, but it's much easier with the right flours. They offer the perfect texture and flavor, minus gluten. Knowing them and how they work helps create delicious baked treats that everyone can relish. Here are five must-have flours, widely used in gluten-free baking, each offering its own unique benefits and characteristics to enhance your culinary adventures.

Almond flour Almond flour: A nutty alternative Almond flour, prepared with finely ground almonds, has a rich nutty flavor. It's high on protein and healthy fats, making it a nutritious alternative for gluten-free baking. This flour works wonderfully in cookie and cake recipes where you want the texture to be moist. However, since it's dense, you may need to add more leavening agents to get the desired rise in baked goods.

Coconut flour Coconut flour: High fiber content Coconut flour, made from dried coconut meat, is highly fibrous. It absorbs more liquid than other flours, which is why additional liquid ingredients are usually added to recipes to keep moisture balance intact. Its mild coconut flavor pairs well with sweet baked goods like muffins and pancakes. Given its absorbent nature, using too much of it can lead to dry textures.

Rice flour Rice flour: Versatile base ingredient Rice flour is derived from finely milled rice grains and is a staple base ingredient in many gluten-free recipes. It has a neutral taste that easily blends with other flavors without overpowering them. Rice flour offers structure when combined with other gluten-free flours such as tapioca or potato starches. However, alone, it may create crumbly textures if not balanced properly.