Bosnia on your plate: 5 must-try dishes

Bosnia has a lot to offer in terms of flavors and its vegetarian snacks are no different. They present an amazing culinary journey for anyone wanting to explore the country's exquisite taste. From delicious pastries to delectable sweets, Bosnian vegetarian snacks have something for every taste bud. Here are five must-try options that highlight the diversity and richness of Bosnian cuisine.

Cheese burek Burek with cheese delight Burek is a famous pastry in Bosnia, usually stuffed with a savory element, but the cheese version is just as amazing. Prepared with thin layers of dough and stuffed with a cheese mixture, this snack is baked to perfection. It is usually relished as a breakfast dish or a quick snack during the day. The flaky texture with the creamy cheese filling makes it an unmissable option for vegetarians.

Spinach pita Pita zeljanica: Spinach pastry Another traditional Bosnian pastry is pita zeljanica, which has spinach as its star ingredient. The savory pie is made with layers of phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and sometimes even cheese or cream. Baked until crispy on top and soft from inside, it is a delicious blend of textures and flavors that highlight the freshness of spinach.

Pepper spread Ajvar: Roasted pepper spread Ajvar is a versatile spread, made from roasted red peppers, garlic, and sometimes, even eggplant. This vibrant condiment can be used as a dip or spread on bread for an easy snack option. Its smoky flavor profile adds depth to any dish it accompanies, while also providing an excellent source of vitamins A and C, thanks to its pepper content.

Stuffed apples Tufahija: Walnut-stuffed apples Among these savory offerings, tufahija adds a sweet touch—by poaching apples in sugar syrup, stuffing them with walnuts mixed in sugar syrup again, and cinnamon powder (if you like). Then, it is topped off with whipped cream (if you like). This treat offers sweetness from the fruit itself and nutty crunchiness in each bite, making it a perfect meal end without being too heavy either way around.