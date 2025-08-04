Parsley v/s cilantro: Comparing their nutrition

Parsley and cilantro are two of the most popular herbs used in cooking for their unique flavors and health benefits. While they look similar, they provide different health benefits. Knowing how parsley differs from cilantro nutritionally can help you make better food choices. This article highlights the major nutritional differences between the two herbs, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other health-related factors.

Vitamins Vitamin content in herbs Parsley is packed with vitamin K, giving you more than 500% of the daily recommended intake (per 100g). It also contains good amounts of vitamins A and C. Cilantro also provides a good amount of vitamin K, but less than parsley. However, it provides more vitamin A than parsley. Both the herbs help make your diet healthy by providing essential vitamins to support bodily functions.

Minerals Mineral composition differences Both parsley and cilantro are rich in essential minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium. Parsley generally has more calcium and iron than cilantro. However, cilantro provides more potassium than parsley per serving size. These minerals are vital for maintaining bone health, muscle function, and overall health.

Antioxidants Antioxidant properties explored Antioxidants are important to protect cells from free radical damage. Parsley has antioxidants like the flavonoid apigenin, which may lower the risk of inflammation over time when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet plan with other healthy foods, too! Cilantro also has antioxidants such as quercetin, which is known for its possible anti-inflammatory effects on human bodies alike!