Often overlooked as mere flavor enhancers, many herbs offer more than just taste. These green wonders, easily found in your kitchen or garden, are surprisingly some of the most potent superfoods. They play a critical role in boosting immunity and improving digestion, thus contributing to your overall health. This article reveals five such herbs from your collection, each with its own health benefits.

Drive 1 Basil: More than just a garnish We all know that basil is used to flavor up our dishes, but did you know it has so many health benefits? Basil is packed with antioxidants, fighting oxidative stress and boosting your immunity. It is rich in essential oil which has anti-inflammatory properties, and may help you with inflammation-related conditions. Basil is also known for its antibacterial properties, which can keep infections at bay.

Drive 2 Parsley: A nutrient powerhouse If you thought parsley was just a pretty garnish on your plate, you are mistaken. Parsley is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Rich in vitamin K, parsley helps in keeping your bones healthy by promoting calcium absorption. It also contains vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are vital for healthy skin and eyes. Due to its diuretic properties, parsley may help prevent bloating by flushing out excess fluids from the body.

Drive 3 Cilantro: Detoxifying delight Cilantro is famous for its detoxifying properties, thanks to its high antioxidants and phytonutrients content. It helps remove heavy metals from the body through chelation-a process where cilantro binds with toxic metals like lead or mercury, so they can be excreted safely from the body. Cilantro also helps digestion by promoting a healthy gut bacteria balance, while providing essential vitamins such as A and K.