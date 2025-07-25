5 must-have spices for every kitchen

Spices are the backbone of vegetarian cooking, giving depth and flavor to various dishes. They turn simple ingredients into delightful meals. A well-stocked spice rack is a must-have for any vegetarian kitchen. It makes sure that you can whip up various dishes without missing a beat. Here are some crucial spices that every vegetarian kitchen must never run out of. Each brings its unique taste and aroma to your culinary creations.

Turmeric: The golden spice Everyone knows turmeric for its vibrant color and earthy flavor. The spice is a staple in most cuisines (especially Indian cooking). Not only does this spice make your dishes colorful, but it also adds a warm, peppery taste to them. Turmeric contains the active compound curcumin, which has been studied for its potential health benefits. It goes well with cauliflower and lentils, making it an indispensable ingredient in vegetarian kitchens.

Cumin: Earthy and aromatic Cumin seeds or ground cumin add an earthy aroma to dishes. This spice is a staple in Middle Eastern, Indian, and Mexican cuisines. Its slightly bitter yet warm flavor goes perfectly with legumes such as chickpeas and beans. Cumin can be used whole or ground, depending on the recipe requirements, making it a versatile pick for various culinary applications.

Coriander: Citrus notes galore Coriander seeds provide a citrusy note that elevates any dish they go into. Ground coriander is commonly used in spice blends like garam masala or curry powder owing to its mild but unique flavor profile. It complements vegetables like carrots or potatoes when roasted or sauteed along with other spices.