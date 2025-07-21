5 surprising benefits of custard apple

Custard apple, also referred to as sugar apple or cherimoya, is a delicious tropical fruit which is loaded with health benefits. Its creamy texture and sweet taste entice every fruit lover. But apart from its taste, custard apple is a treasure trove of nutrients which work wonders for your health. Here are five amazing benefits of adding custard apple to your diet.

Nutrient powerhouse Rich in nutrients Custard apples are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. They make for a good source of vitamin C, which supports immune function and skin health. They are also a good source of vitamin B6, which helps with brain development and function. The fruit is also high in potassium, which promotes heart health by regulating blood pressure levels.

Digestive aid Supports digestive health The fiber content in custard apples makes them great for digestive health. Dietary fiber maintains regularity of bowel movements and keeps constipation at bay by adding bulk to the stool. Eating fiber-rich foods such as custard apples can also keep your gut happy by encouraging the growth of good bacteria.

Energy enhancer Boosts energy levels Custard apples are also an excellent source of carbohydrates. It makes for a quick energy booster whenever you need one. The natural sugars in the fruit provide you with an immediate source of energy without spiking your blood sugar levels (due to their low glycemic index). They can make an ideal snack to keep you energized throughout the day.

Heart Helper Promotes heart health Custard apples are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which are essential for heart health. These antioxidants fight oxidative stress and inflammation, helping reduce cholesterol levels. Plus, they improve blood circulation, significantly reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases in the future. This makes custard apples the perfect choice for a healthy heart.