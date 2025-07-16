Add these 5 seasonal fruits to your daily diet

If you want to improve your nutrient intake, you should incorporate seasonal fruits into your diet. These fruits are not just fresh and delicious but also rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Eating them when they are in season ensures that you get the best taste and nutritional value. Here, we bring you five seasonal fruits that can improve your daily nutrient intake, naturally!

Drive 1 Apples: A daily dose of fiber Apples are an excellent source of dietary fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you healthy and fit. They are also rich in vitamin C, which is good for your immunity, and antioxidants, which keep your cells safe from damage. Regularly eating apples can also ensure your heart stays healthy by reducing the cholesterol levels. Apples are crisp, sweet, and make for a perfect snack or salad add-on.

Drive 2 Oranges: Boosting vitamin C levels Oranges are famous for being rich in vitamin C, which is essential for immunity and skin health. They also give potassium, which keeps blood pressure in check. The natural sugars in oranges provide the body with a boost of energy without spiking blood sugar levels. Eating oranges can also improve iron absorption from other foods, owing to their vitamin C content.

Drive 3 Bananas: Potassium powerhouse Rich in potassium, bananas are a great source of this essential mineral that promotes heart health by keeping blood pressure levels in check. Bananas also contain vitamin B6, which contributes to brain development during pregnancy and the enzyme reactions involved in metabolism. Easy to digest and quick energy booster, bananas make an ideal pre-workout snack or breakfast option.

Drive 4 Grapes: Antioxidant-rich snack Grapes serve as a treasure trove of antioxidants such as resveratrol, which is known to protect the heart by reducing inflammation and preventing damage to arteries. They are also rich in vitamins K and C and small amounts of fiber which help in digestion. The natural sweetness of grapes makes them ideal for snacking or adding to desserts without added sugars.