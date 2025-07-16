Almond milk v/s soy milk: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Almond milk and soy milk are the most popular plant-based alternatives to regular dairy milk, each with unique nutritional benefits. As more people lean towards plant-based diets, knowing the difference between the two becomes imperative. Both almond and soy milk offer protein, but they differ in taste, texture, and nutrition. Here are the key differences between almond milk and soy milk to help you choose based on your dietary requirements.
Nutrients
Nutritional content comparison
Almond milk is usually lower in calories than soy milk, which is why it's the go-to for calorie-watchers. But soy milk is usually richer in protein compared to almond milk- about seven grams a cup compared to almond's one gram cup. Soy milk also tends to offer more nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D due to fortification.
Flavor profile
Taste and texture differences
Almond milk is usually described as nutty, with a slightly sweet undertone. It has a lighter texture than the creamier texture of soy milk. Soy milk has a more neutral flavor, which can be described as bean-like or earthy at times. Given these differences in taste and texture, you may lean toward either plant-based milks depending on how you intend to use them.
Sustainability
Environmental impact considerations
When it comes to environmental impact, both almond and soy milks have their advantages and disadvantages. Almond farming consumes a lot of water, which raises sustainability concerns in drought-prone regions. Meanwhile, soybean farming can contribute to deforestation if not done sustainably. Opting for organic or sustainably sourced varieties can help alleviate some of the environmental concerns with both types of plant-based milks.
Allergies
Dietary restrictions suitability
Soy allergies are quite common, which is why people with this allergy should refrain from consuming soy products, including soy milk. Almonds are tree nuts, and may trigger allergic reactions in some people too- so people with nut allergies should avoid almond-based products such as almond milk.