5 plant-based thickeners for your soups and gravies

In the world of vegetarian cooking, getting the perfect consistency in gravies, soups can be tricky. Plant-based thickeners are a great solution, giving texture without losing on diet. They are not just versatile but also easy to use in the recipes. Here are some of the best plant-based thickeners that can add to your culinary creations, making your dishes just thick and rich enough.

Cornstarch Cornstarch: A kitchen staple Another common kitchen staple, cornstarch is a favorite thickening agent in many homes. Extracted from corn kernels, cornstarch is popularly used for its smoothening properties in soups and gravies. To use cornstarch, mix it with cold water before introducing it into hot liquids to avoid clumping. It tastes great in both savory and sweet dishes, making it a versatile option for home cooks.

Arrowroot Arrowroot powder: Gluten-free option Arrowroot powder is another great gluten-free thickener that is easy to digest. Obtained from the roots of tropical plants, arrowroot gives a clear finish when used in sauces or soups. It is advised to mix it with cold water before adding to hot mixtures to avoid lumps. The neutral flavor makes it apt for various recipes without changing taste profiles.

Tapioca starch Tapioca starch: For smooth texture Tapioca starch comes from cassava root and gives a smooth texture to the dish, making it perfect for gravies and soups. It works best to keep the dish thick, even after freezing or reheating. Similar to other starches, tapioca also needs to be dissolved in cold water first, before adding to hot liquids for even mixing.

Potato starch Potato starch: Ideal for creamy dishes Potato starch is exactly what it sounds like, starch extracted from potatoes. It makes an excellent thickener because of its high amylose content. This starch gives a creamy consistency without overriding flavors too much. Making it perfect for creamy soups or sauces. When using potato starch as a thickener, mix it with a cold liquid first. Then gradually add it into your dish while stirring continuously.