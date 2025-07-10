Love turmeric? You must try these dishes

We all know how turmeric, the vibrant yellow spice, is famous for its health benefits and culinary versatility. Used in various cuisines across the globe, it colors and flavors dishes while providing them the potential anti-inflammatory properties. In this article, we take a look at five such dishes that showcase turmeric's adaptability in the kitchen.

Drink Golden milk: A soothing beverage Golden milk is a warm drink prepared by mixing turmeric with milk and spices like cinnamon and ginger. The drink is famous for its comforting properties and health benefits. The mixture of spices creates a comforting aroma making it a perfect choice for relaxation. Generally sweetened with honey or maple syrup, the golden milk can be relished as a calming evening ritual or a healthy start to the day.

Side dish Turmeric rice: A flavorful side dish Turmeric rice is a simple but delicious side that goes with a variety of mains. Simply add turmeric to the rice while cooking and the grains are transformed into a lovely golden shade with the earthy flavor. Often, the dish is accented with ingredients like peas or nuts, making it as good to look at as it is to eat. Turmeric rice can brighten up any meal with its lively color and mild spice.

Main course Curried vegetables: A spicy delight Curried vegetables are a great way to add turmeric into your diet, all while relishing a wholesome meal. Saute seasonal vegetables with turmeric, cumin, coriander, and other spices, and voila, you have a flavor-packed and nutritious dish. This versatile recipe can be customized according to the produce you have at home or your liking, making it perfect for any occasion.

Beverage Turmeric smoothie: A refreshing twist A turmeric smoothie is a unique way to enjoy this spice. Blend turmeric powder with fresh fruits (like mango or pineapple) and mix in yogurt or plant-based milk for creaminess. Chia seeds not only enhance the texture but also the nutritional value. This drink is especially refreshing during warmer months, providing a perfect balance of natural sweetness and the distinct warmth of turmeric.