Why you must add apricot kernels to your daily diet

Apricot kernels, the seeds inside apricots, have long been eaten for their health benefits. Although easily overlooked, these small seeds are packed with nutrients that may promote your well-being. However, it's advisable to have them in moderation as they contain amygdalin, which releases cyanide when metabolized. Here, we look at some potential health perks of eating apricot kernels.

Nutrient boost Rich source of vitamin B17 Apricot kernels are famous for having vitamin B17, aka amygdalin. The compound has been researched for its potential role in supporting the immune system and enhancing overall health. While further research is required to understand its impact, some believe vitamin B17 can help keep the body healthy when consumed responsibly.

Fat content High in healthy fats These kernels also make for a good source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated ones. These fats are good for heart health and may help keep cholesterol levels in check. Adding a moderate quantity of apricot kernels to your diet may positively benefit your heart health.

Mineral benefits Contains essential minerals Apricot kernels also supply important minerals like magnesium and potassium. While magnesium is important for muscle function and bone health, potassium is important for maintaining proper fluid balance and nerve function. Adding these minerals to your diet with apricot kernels can help support several bodily functions.