Why you must add kidney beans stew to your diet

Kidney bean stews make for a healthy breakfast, loaded with fiber to aid digestion. These legumes are fiber-rich and also supply nutrients like protein and iron. Including kidney bean stews in your breakfast can keep your digestive system healthy, keep you full, and keep you energized for the day. Here's how kidney bean stews can be a healthy breakfast addition.

Fiber benefits High fiber content benefits Kidney beans are a great source of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion. One serving of kidney beans may give you up to 25% of the recommended daily fiber intake. The high fiber content makes kidney beans effective in ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Dietary fiber also helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome by serving as food for good bacteria.

Protein power Protein-packed start Apart from being high in fiber, kidney beans are also rich in protein. A typical serving packs up around 15 grams of protein, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to amp up their protein intake without animal products. Protein is important for muscular repair and growth, and helps you feel fuller for longer after meals.

Cooking methods Versatile preparation options Kidney bean stews can be made in several ways to accommodate different tastes and preferences. They can be prepared with vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots, or spinach to make them more nutrient-rich or seasoned with herbs such as cumin or coriander to make them more flavorful. Slow cooking helps the flavors meld beautifully while keeping the nutrients intact.

Budget-friendly option Cost-effective meal choice Kidney beans are an inexpensive ingredient that provides incredible nutrition without having to spend a fortune. A pound of dried kidney beans usually costs under ₹100 or $2, which is easy on the pocket for most. When paired with other affordable ingredients such as vegetables and spices, they make for a wholesome meal that is nutritious and easy on the pockets.