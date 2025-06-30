Page Loader
Ditch pretzels, munch on almond slivers instead

By Anujj Trehaan
Jun 30, 2025
06:30 pm
When it comes to snacking, most of us grab a salty pretzel without considering a healthier alternative. Raw almond slivers make for a healthy snack that can be as satisfying as it is beneficial. Unlike pretzels, which are loaded with sodium, almond slivers pack nutrition and healthy fats. Here's why you should choose raw almond slivers over salty pretzels.

Health boost

Nutritional benefits of almonds

Almonds are loaded with nutrients that promote general well-being. They are a great source of vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. The nutrients contribute significantly to heart health and brain health. Almonds are also rich in healthy monounsaturated fats that can lower bad cholesterol levels if included in a balanced diet.

Salt reduction

Lower sodium content

One major benefit of picking almond slivers over pretzels is their lower sodium content. As pretzels can be loaded with a lot of salt, which can lead to higher blood pressure and other problems, raw almonds naturally have very low sodium levels. This makes them a better option for people looking to keep their sodium intake in check without compromising on taste or satisfaction.

Feeling full

Satiety and weight management

Almonds can prove to be helpful with weight management as they promote satiety. The protein, fiber, and healthy fats in almonds keep you full longer than carbohydrate-heavy snacks like pretzels. This means that you may end up eating fewer calories in a day by choosing almond slivers as your go-to snack.

Snack variety

Versatile snacking option

The versatility offered by raw almond slivers makes them perfect for all snacking occasions. You can either munch on them alone or toss them in salads, yogurt bowls, or oatmeal for an added crunch and nutrition. Their mild flavor goes well with sweet and savory dishes without overriding other ingredients.