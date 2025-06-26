Pineapple v/s mango: Comparing their nutrition

Pineapples and mangoes are two of the most loved tropical fruits, each providing unique nutritional benefits. Although both are delicious and versatile, they vary a lot in terms of vitamin content, calorie count, and other nutritional factors. Knowing the difference can help you choose between the two based on your health goals and preferences. Here's a look at what each fruit offers.

Vitamins Vitamin content comparison Pineapples are high on vitamin C, giving approximately 79% of the daily recommended intake per cup. This makes them an amazing option for strengthening immunity. Mangoes also have vitamin C but in a lower concentration, giving around 67% per cup. However, mangoes trump in vitamin A content with roughly 25% of the daily requirement per serving, which promotes eye health.

Calories Caloric value analysis When it comes to calories, pineapple wins the game! Despite being equally delicious, pineapples are a lot lighter on the calories than mangoes. A cup of pineapple chunks comes to some 82 calories, while a cup of mango slices would come to about 99 calories. If you're closely monitoring your caloric intake, or trying to manage weight, the difference could mean a lot.

Fiber Fiber content insights Both pineapples and mangoes contribute to dietary fiber intake, with each providing about two grams and three grams per cup, respectively. This nutrient is important for digestive health, ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. While pineapples deliver a good amount of fiber, the latter slightly edges ahead, making them a slightly better choice for those looking to up their fiber intake.