Spinach + hazelnuts: Dishes you'll love

Spinach and hazelnuts make a nutritious combination that adds both flavor and texture to meals. While spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, hazelnuts offer healthy fats and protein. Combined, they make for a balanced dish that you can enjoy in different forms. Let's explore a few ways in which you can add spinach and hazelnuts to your diet for some added health benefits.

Salad combinations Nutrient-rich salad ideas Combining spinach with hazelnuts in salads makes for a nutrient-dense meal option. Start with fresh spinach leaves as the base, then add roasted or raw hazelnuts for the crunch. You can enhance the salad further by adding other ingredients like cherry tomatoes or avocado slices. Dress it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice to keep it nutritious without adding unnecessary calories.

Pesto preparation Delicious spinach pesto recipe Making pesto with spinach and hazelnuts is a unique way to enjoy these ingredients. Simply blend fresh spinach leaves with toasted hazelnuts, garlic cloves, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth. This pesto can be used as a spread on whole-grain bread or as a sauce for pasta dishes. It adds a flavorful twist to regular basil pesto, along with extra nutrients.

Breakfast options Incorporating into breakfast dishes Adding spinach and hazelnuts to your breakfast dishes can enhance your morning nutrition. You can make an omelet stuffed with sauteed spinach and chopped hazelnuts for some extra texture. Or, simply sprinkle chopped hazelnuts over oatmeal topped with fresh spinach leaves for a quirky, but nutritious start to the day.