What's the story

Spinach crisps are taking the place of regular hard crackers, and that's an awesome thing!

These crisps are a perfect combination of taste and health, making them a great choice for health-conscious snackers.

Primarily made up of spinach, they are nutritious and crunchy.

With more and more people going healthy, spinach crisps are becoming a snack that can be eaten alone or with dips/spreads.