Why you must add moringa to your daily diet
What's the story
Moringa leaves are one of the most nutritious foods in the world.
Adding these leaves to your meals makes them a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Plus, they can be easily added to several dishes, making them a perfect candidate for anyone looking to improve their nutrition or add variety to their diet.
Here's how you can include them in your diet.
Nutrient boost
Rich source of vitamins and minerals
Moringa leaves are packed with vitamins A, C, and E along with calcium and potassium.
These nutrients are essential for healthy skin, improving immunity, and healthy bones.
By including moringa leaves in your meals, you can considerably boost the intake of these vital vitamins and minerals without much effort.
Smoothie mix
Easy addition to smoothies
Incorporating moringa leaves into smoothies is an easy way of enjoying their benefits.
Just blend a handful with fruits such as bananas or berries for a nutritious drink.
The mild flavor of moringa blends well with other ingredients without overpowering them.
This method works particularly well for those who prefer consuming their greens in liquid form.
Soup enrichment
Enhance soups and stews
Adding moringa leaves to soups or stews is another efficient way to boost nutrition.
They can be added towards the end of cooking so they retain most of their nutrients while imparting a subtle flavor.
This addition not only enhances the nutritional profile but also adds color and texture to the dish.
Salad addition
Use as salad greens
You can use moringa leaves as salad greens, either alone or mixed with other leafy vegetables like spinach or lettuce.
Their slightly peppery taste go well with various dressings, while giving an extra dose of nutrients like iron and magnesium, which are vital for energy production and muscle function.
Baking blend
Incorporate into baked goods
For home bakers, adding dried moringa powder into baked goods such as bread or muffins gives another way to consume it without changing flavors too much when used sparingly.
This gives you another opportunity during your day when the nutrient density may otherwise be absent just because of the traditional ingredients you chose before discovering the versatility of adding it here too.